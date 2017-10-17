Relics, revolt and reformation - it’s all there in A Monk’s Tale

Sparkling new comedy A Monk’s Tale is coming to Eastbourne fresh from its success as a surprise hit of the Edinburgh Festival.

Written by James Cary, who co-wrote the first series of Miranda, and James Sherwood, who writes the songs for BBCR4’s The Now Show, A Monk’s Tale received a glowing review from The Times describing it as “a hugely entertaining hour.” It’s now on a 50 date UK tour to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, and stops in Eastbourne at All Saints Church in Grove Road on Thursday November 2 at 7.30pm.

This show is about Martin Luther - and it’s for people who aren’t quite sure which Luther we’re talking about...

With a feeling of Horrible Histories and Monty Python, A Monk’s Tale helps the audience understand the unfamiliar medieval mindset, and exactly what Luther was trying to do with his 95 Theses, which sparked one of the most significant movements in history.

​The show is light, accessible and funny, using sketches, and songs to explain the specifics of the story. As the play unfolds, the audience will be informed and challenged as well as entertained and amused. ​A Monk’s Tale is suitable for all ages and all faiths, as well as skeptics. Doors open 7pm and tickets cost £8 (£10 on the door) with discounts available; contact juliandale@allsaintseastbourne.com or on 07522335021 for tickets or information.