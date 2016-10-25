Reflecting the life and work of a singular English woman

A witty, honest and moving one-woman show inspired by poet Edith Sitwell, and her biographies of Elizabeth 1, is coming to Eastbourne next month.

Edith, Elizabeth and I is the story of Juliet, who attempts to put on a play about her heroines, but discovers that telling the tales of others has its pitfalls.

Edith, Elizabeth and I is an investigation into the life and works of Sitwell, a pioneering and prolific poet and writer of the 20th Century, and a woman, not only lauded for the originality of her writing, but also renowned for her unconventional looks and a reputation for treading her own path in life.

This presentation is biography on the slant and also explores the nature of why we tell other peoples’ tales, focusing on our need for role models, and the themes of identity and the position of older, unmarried woman in society.

The piece is energetic and the text fast-paced, using a combination of Sitwell’s own words and poetry, and imagined conversation between three robust woman, who are all vying for the role of leading lady.

Edith, Elizabeth and I was created from an original idea by Simon Magnus and Jules Craig, written and performed by Jules Craig, directed by Sian Webber, and designed by Katherine Richards. It will be performed at the Printers’ Playhouse on November 3 from 8pm, and this event will include a questions and answer session plus voice and text workshop.

