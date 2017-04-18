Portraying a Nazi monster in brave and challenging new play Mengele

Mengele, a new play about the notorious Nazi doctor, has premiered this week in Eastbourne.

In June 1941, the Final Solution was formulated by the Nazis and extermination camps were established including Auschwitz where it is estimated that up to 1.5 million people were gassed before it was liberated in May 1945.

Dr Josef Mengele volunteered for the concentration camp service, transferring to Auschwitz in 1943 where he began his horrific ‘experiments’, particularly on children.

He was frequently the officer in charge of ‘selections’, deciding which arrivals went to the work camps and which went direct to the gas chambers – a duty he is said to have delighted in.

This play was originally created as an education project at Eastbourne College with close support from the Holocaust Educational Trust. Performed by Tim Marriott and Emma Zardow and with an atmospheric backdrop of cinematic images and primary evidence of the Nazis’ extermination camps, created by Matt Derbyshire of Smokescreen Visuals, Mengele promises to be powerfully challenging and dynamic.

Playing Mengele is obviously an enormous responsibility. This play imagines him being washed onto the beach where he drowned in 1979 and being provoked by the young woman who drags him ashore. Packing the weight of history into a one hour Edinburgh Festival project is “a huge challenge,” and one the team felt they could not take on without a research trip to Krakow in Poland where they visited Auschwitz, the Schindler factory, the Jewish quarter and ghetto. Walking in the steps of Dr Mengele was “surreal and humbling” and the experience of seeing gas chambers and crematoria “overwhelming.”

Tim who is performing as Mengele, with Emma playing Azra, say that they have found rehearsals difficult: “We have tried to focus on practical and technical aspects. To be too emotionally engaged runs the risk of being indulgent and at the end of the day the story is a simple one - a man on a beach, questioned about his life, offered retribution and turning it down.

“The job of the actor is to interpret the words as realistically and naturally as possible, not descend into melodrama or paint him as a monster. As Lydia Tischler puts it, it is important to realise that “the potential for destructiveness is in all of us” and we need to recognize this within us if we are to prevent ourselves descending into darkness.”

“Printers Playhouse is the perfect space to try out a new piece such as this. The company is really grateful for the opportunity to develop the piece in such a supportive cultural hub prior to its run at the Edinburgh Festival this summer.”

Tim talks of the difficulty of taking on the role: “Playing such an unsympathetic character for an hour on stage, it is really important to try and connect with the audience. Therefore, much of what he says in the play is wrapped in common sense, in truisms, but the subtext is vile. Getting my head inside his, convincing myself of the truth of what he says, justifying what he did is potentially destructive. Walking in his footsteps in Krakow was chilling to say the least. As crazy as it sounds, I need to keep it light, I need breaks in rehearsal and to play the lines with a lightness of touch so it does not become overbearingly dramatic. He is not a cartoon character, this man was not two dimensional; he had a family and a love of his country which makes it all the more difficult to absorb the absurdity of what he believed in. I therefore need to leave my own judgment of him at the door.”

Performances run until Saturday April 22 and tickets are available via www.wegottickets.com or www.printersplayhouse.co.uk, or in person at Printers Playhouse in Grove Road.