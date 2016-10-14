Playing a princess who struggled to do the right thing for royal family

Actress Stephanie Beacham takes on the role of a lifetime at the Devonshire Park Theatre stage this November in A Princess Undone.

The new play comes to Eastbourne as part of a very select tour from November 1-5.

The scene is set in Kensington Palace, 1993. Princess Margaret was the Diana of her day - but that day has gone; however she realises she has one final chance to be of service.

While the Royal Family is at Balmoral, she removes bags of correspondence from the Queen Mother’s home, including potentially sensational letters from Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales. She means to burn them all.

But there are other papers, relating to Margaret herself, and an older scandal.

When an ex-gangster arrives to bring her even closer to her past, the Queen’s sister has the choice to make - or break - her family yet again. Margaret’s relationship with John Bindon was the inspiration for this play.

Director Matthew Gould said : “If you strip away the Royal title and gangster element, you see two people trying to obtain some sense of closure. My Fair Lady in reverse it isn’t, but their similarity rather than disparity is what may offer them the chance of resolution.”

Wrtier Richard Stirling commented of his work: “It takes an icon to play an icon, and Stephanie Beacham certainly fulfills that order. In rehearsal, she is capturing so many facets of this glamorous, highly intelligent member of the Royal Family - more than the Diana of her day - whose life was blighted by chance and choice.”

Stephanie Beacham, world famous and acclaimed for her work on television in The Colbys, Dynasty, Bad Girls, film and stage, returns to the theatre to create the role of Princess Margaret, as iconic as anything she has played before.

The cast includes Jason Merrells (Emmerdale, Waterloo Road) as John Bindon.

Nightly performances at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets priced at £15.50 - £23.50 with concessions available for evening performances, to book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.