Pineapple Poll showcasing our young talented dancers

Southern Youth Ballet presents the rarely performed British ballet Pineapple Poll at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Sunday November 19 at 5pm.

This Gilbert & Sullivan-inspired comic ballet sails into Portsmouth harbour and the sailors set all the girls’ hearts aflutter.

Dashing Captain Belaye is danced by Ethan Macfarlane, 18, and Poll, who sells trinkets on the quayside, is danced by Hannah Martin, 15.

Luke Crook who dances Jasper, the Pot Boy is no stranger to the role, having danced Jasper for SYB in 2012.

Sadler’s Wells Ballet premiered Pineapple Poll in 1951 as part of the Festival of Britain. John Cranko choreographed the ballet to Arthur Sullivan’s music, and the story is based on W.S. Gilbert’s story, The Bumboat Woman.

SYB gives young dancers the opportunity to perform in cameo productions of classical ballets and original works. For tickets call box office on 01323 412000.