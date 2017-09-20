Peter Pan and Neverland - find out what happens next

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne is to host a new musical over October half-term holiday.

From Make Believe Productions, The Return Of Neverland takes the familiar characters of Peter Pan and moves the action 30 years into the future from where the traditional story ends.

Peter and Tinkerbell are struggling to keep the spirit of Neverland alive. Over the years the magic in Neverland has rapidly decreased, leaving Peter Pan and The Lost Boys grounded and Captain Hook and his crew docked. With nothing to fight for and no adventures to be had, Neverland has come to a standstill with no hope of a revival, or is there? Inspired by the original JM Barrie characters, Joshua Davies and Josephine Sherlock have created this new story from an old favourite - in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Return of Neverland runs from October 25-28 with tickets from £12.50 at box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com