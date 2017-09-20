Panto’s official launch as entire cast hits town

Christmas, as everyone knows, gets earlier every year. So if you spotted pantomime characters in full costume racing around Eastbourne last week for photo-calls, relax. We do know it’s only mid-September.

Eastbourne Theatres have been gearing up for the annual Devonshire Park Theatre spectacular, and last Friday Dick Whittington, his Cat, and virtually the whole gang were assembled for the official panto launch.

The Devonshire Park show is not simply a pantomime but an institution, packing in thousands of theatre-goers from toddlers to great-grandmas. Dick Whittington opens on Friday December 8, and by then the entire company will be on three Shredded Wheat (other breakfast cereals are available). Just five days off – and several of the dreaded three-show days – before the run finishes on Sunday January 14. I think I counted 63 performances in total, but I probably missed one somewhere.

This year sees a tinglingly talented cast headed by Todd Carty – whom you will remember, depending on your generation, as either Tucker Jenkins in Grange Hill, as Mark Fowler in EastEnders or in a string of other roles since then. Eastbourne’s own Tucker returns, of course, together his partner in mayhem, Dame Martyn Knight.

There is sparkling young talent in the persons of Katherine Glover (Dick), Francesca Leyland (Alice) and Felicity Morris (The Cat) and, of course, a full ensemble.

In future weeks, the Herald will catch up properly with some of the Dick Whittington stars, but last Friday was a nice ice-breaker. In previous years, Eastbourne Theatres have turned the Panto Launch into a larger-scale public event – almost a performance in itself. This year, with renovations and building works all around the new Devonshire Quarter development, the launch was a bit more informal.

The venue was the splendid new Players’ Centre at the Devonshire Park. It’s the elegant timber-clad building which looks out across those immaculate green courts, and goodness me, it is just as impressive inside as out. Huge windows, a great sense of space and a wonderful vista. I promise I am not on commission, but if you need a venue for your party or your reception, get on to the Borough Council now!

Actors, admin staff, make-up and costume artists are all there to meet the cameras and the hacks. The gathering has the feel of an old friends’ reunion, or even students back for the new term (and Principal Jordan is in welcoming mode in a rather smart suit). Familiar friendships are renewed and the new kids on the Quarter swiftly feel at home. And – just slightly incongruously in the plate-glass of the Players’ Centre – they are all magnificently in costume.

Now, for many performers costume and make-up are just part of the territory. Sit in front of the mirror and get a bit of slap on, while you mutter your lines or go through your cues. A routine at best, a chore at worst. And then there is Martyn Knight. Stately as a galleon, utterly resplendent, and dispensing grace and favour on all sides, Martyn looks fabulous – simply the best Dame in the business. Even with a sausage roll in one hand…

Yes, it is only September. But just that little taster of the show is enough to waken the panto senses. The tradition is old, but not same-old. The tradition which is Eastbourne pantomime is constantly refreshed and renewed, and this year’s production is well and truly launched! By Kevin Anderson.