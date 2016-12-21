Panto delights young audience

Theatre-goers have been flocking to the Devonshire Park Theatre to see this year’s panto Snow White and given it the thumbs-up.

The classic panto elements are all there with plenty of chances to boo and hiss the vainest wicked queen in all the land, Natasha Grey, laugh along with hilarious duo Martyn Knight as Dame Dolly and Tucker as the hapless Herbie and be enchanted by the picture perfect Hannah Boyce as Snow White with her handsome Prince Simon from Sofaria, Tom Senior.

With a full ensemble of dancers, a fairy to sprinkle magic apple seeds, plenty of sparkle and a most memorable rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas, this is guaranteed to get audiences in the festive spirit.

Young local theatre-goer Grace aged six said: “It was so funny, I would give it 100 out of 10 –I want to go again!”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the classic fairy tale given a thorough Eastbourne treatment, so audiences can expect plenty of laughs, groan-worthy gags, big musical numbers with energetic dance routines, stunning costumes and a few surprises. Tickets are still available for the show which runs until January 15, tickets from £13.50 from 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/christmas/