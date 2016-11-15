Out Of Focus in East Dean

East Dean Players present comedy Out Of Focus by Peter Gordon at East Dean Village Hall on Thursday November 24 until Saturday November 26.

The play is set in a church hall where an unfortunate over-booking results in a diverse gathering of local characters. Eventually they all unite to produce a pantomime but, as rehearsals proceed, alliances are forged and switched as the opening night looms. Events culminate backstage after the final performance.

Curtain up at 7.30pm - cash bar from 7pm. Tickets are £8 from edpboxoffice@gmail.com or 01323 423149.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.