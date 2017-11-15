Oooh... Betty! Joe Pasquale takes on the iconic role of Frank Spencer

Tickets have gone on sale for the first ever stage adaptation of the 1970s classic TV comedy, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, with Joe Pasquale starring as the loveable accident-prone Frank Spencer.

The show comes to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from April 16-21 with a cast including Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake as Frank’s disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

Some Mothers was the most successful sitcom of the decade and gave us the endearing comedy character of the hapless Frank. It featured catchphrases galore and a never-ending list of disasters.

Joe is a veritable national comedy treasure who exploded onto our screens in New Faces during the 1970’s and went on to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and host The Price Is Right.

He has delighted audiences with his live tours for over 20 years and made his theatrical debut in 1999 in Larry Shue’s The Nerd which prompted Time Out to describe his performance as “rib-shatteringly funny”. He went on to appear in touring productions such as Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and Mel Brooks’ The Producers, and in the West End show Spamalot as King Arthur.

Sarah Earnshaw’s theatre credits include Jennifer Lore in Nativity - the musical (UK Tour), Heart Of Winter (Tristan Bates Theatre), Travels With My Aunt (Chichester Festival), The Lady Of The Lake in Spamalot (Playhouse Theatre West End and UK Tour).

Susie Blake’s extensive career encompasses television, radio and stage including Wicked in the West End and numerous tours including Blithe Spirit and Boeing, Boeing which saw her perform at the Devonshire Park. She is perhaps best known from her long-running role as Bev Unwin in Coronation Street and appearances in The Victoria Wood Show for the BBC.

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is written and directed by the award-winning Guy Unsworth and based on the TV series by Raymond Allen. Nightly performances at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets from £20.50, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.