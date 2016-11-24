Rehearsals are in full swing for the Eastbourne College Musical, A Chorus Line, which takes to the stage in the Birley Centre December 6-10.

Based on true stories, A Chorus Line revolutionised Broadway, becoming the longest running musical in New York theatre history, breaking records, winning nine Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards, the New York Critics’ Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Set at an open audition for a new Broadway musical, the director, Zach, tests and cajoles those desperate for a chance to be in big show. For everyone present, it’s the chance of a lifetime. It’s the one opportunity to do what they’ve always dreamed of – to have the chance to dance, to sing, to act. Told through captivating song, riveting drama and stunning choreography, the auditionees describe the events that have shaped their lives.

Boasting such classics as ‘One (Singular Sensation)’, ‘What I Did For Love’ and ‘At The Ballet’, A Chorus Line is an iconic musical masterpiece. In the College’s major production of the year, a cast of over forty pupils, drawn from every year group in the school, will stomp their stuff, jazz their hands and sing like Broadway stars…

Tickets are £9 available from 452255 or boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk

Performances on Tuesday December 6, 6pm and Wed 7-Sat 10 December, 7.45pm

Please note that the show is rated 12A.

