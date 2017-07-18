Old friends and young faces in EODS comedy

It is thought that Shakespeare’s fascination with twins and the reason for their inclusion in two of his most popular plays arose from him having fathered twins himself.

In the Comedy of Errors, the presence of not one, but two sets of twins provides enormous scope for mistaken identity, misunderstanding and a good deal of humour.

EODS Productions is delighted to be bringing this hilarious comedy to the Italian Gardens this summer.

Aegeon, from Syracuse arriving in Ephesus, stands trial for landing in a country where Syracusians are banned. Aegeon explains that many years ago he lost his wife and one identical twin son, with the boy’s companion, also an identical twin boy, in a storm at sea.

At 18 the two boys went in search of their lost brothers. Much later Aegeon has landed in Ephesus seeking news. Solinus is softened by the story and allows Aegeon until sunset to try to raise 1000 marks ransom, or he must die. Meanwhile, in a nearby marketplace a merchant has befriended the two boys, Antipholus of Syracuse (Aegeon’s son) and his servant companion, Dromio. Unknown to them, their twin brothers have been living in Ephesus after being saved from the storm. The scene is set for a series of inevitable misunderstandings.

Making a return to the Italian Gardens this year are Stan Fillery, playing Angelo, and Mike Barber, who has the role of Antipholus of Syracuse. EODS also nurtures the talent of younger actors, many who cut their teeth in this annual open-air extravaganza. University students Megan Good and Helen Wood who both appeared last year in As You Like It, were afraid that educational commitments would force them to be absent this year, but are excited to be back. “Summer really wouldn’t be summer without EODS open-air Shakespeare,” says Helen, for whom the experience has become an annual tradition.

The front of house team led by Margaret and Mick Root will once again be offering a splendid selection of home-made cakes, tea, coffee, wine and beer at every performance. All can be purchased before the performance or ordered for the interval.

The Italian Gardens are a gem, tucked away at Holywell. With mature trees and beautiful views over the sea they provide the perfect location for the performance of outdoor Shakespeare. It is no surprise that the Bard’s work has been performed at this spot for over 50 years, the last 17 by EODS, a tradition EODS is determined to continue. Sitting below the King Edward’s Parade and a little above the café at Holywell, they are approached by the restricted access road at the Eastern end of Helen Gardens or via the footpath from the Crow’s Nest. Performances nightly at 7.30 pm July 26 to August 5 (No performance Sunday July 30). All audience seating is undercover. Tickets priced between £13-£18 are available from www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or by visiting or calling The Devonshire Park Theatre box office 01323 412000.

For more information please visit www.eastbourneshows.co.uk.