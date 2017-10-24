Observational humour from one of Scotland’s finest comics

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre’s Comedy Season continues on Saturday November 4 at 8pm with Danny Bhoy and his Make Something Great Again For Stronger Better Future Tomorrow Together tour.

Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy embarks on his maiden tour of his brand new show this autumn in selected theatres throughout the UK and fortunately Eastbourne has been selected as one of his southern ports of call.

He is a highly acclaimed comedian who regularly sells out tours all over the world with his unique brand of observational story telling.

Bhoy was born in Moffat, Scotland, as one of four children. His father is of Indian descent and his mother is Scottish. While he does mention his Indian heritage, his shows centre on Scottish social patterns. His stage name stems from his grandma’s nickname for him, Danny Boy, but due to a performing dog already having that name registered with Equity, he added the H to Bhoy.

Danny began stand up in 1998 after going to see his first comedy show at the Edinburgh Festival. A year later, he won The Daily Telegraph Open Mic Award for new talent. In 2001, Danny took his first solo show to the Edinburgh Festival, where, within a week, he sold out his entire three-week run, and added extra shows to cope with the demand for tickets. Tickets £16 available on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com