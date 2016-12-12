Not quite Dickens but hilarious fun

The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of A Christmas Carol was presented by Meeching Amateur Dramatics (MAD) in Newhaven.

This is a comedy about the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild’s assault on a Christmas classic. The ladies portray an array of characters from the Dickensian favorite - and a few which aren’t - battling through adversity almost as doggedly as Scrooge himself.

Richard Honeyman writes: “Meeching Amateur Dramatics often choose offbeat Christmas productions and this one was no different.

This comedy written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin, directed by long time MAD member Garry Fowler was a play within a play. So much so that your mind was trying to watch A Christmas Carol, but throughout it was though you were watching the actors trying to put this production on with all the mishaps/disasters that occur. The main actors all put in creditable performances playing a variety of roles each. Throughout Amanda Alexander effectively played the host Mrs Reece, Edd Ginn never afraid to laugh at himself, Donna Beard played the lovable Scrooge, and ably supported by newcomer Ellie Wilkins and Mandy Crnkovic who played the injured Mercedes.

I did not know where the play was heading to, although the ending is pleasantly happy – did I give anything away? The last part included audience participation just like a real pantomime. I always say it, but a well thought out clever play with great backstage backup. Well done to everyone.”

