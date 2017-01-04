Not done with having fun? enjoy the mayhem of Pirates

The St Luke’s Players at Stone Cross this month present Pirates, an entertainment for the New Year.

Pirates is a contemporary pantomime featuring a host of family favourites, including Cinderella, Prince Charming and Widow Twankey, with pirates led by the evil Bluebeard.

Cinderella and Prince Charming have just got married and embarking on their honeymoon together, when their vacation is interrupted by the murderous Bluebeard’s thirst for plunder.

Will the young lovers ever see each other again? Will Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf come to their aid? Will Bluebeard’s evil plan succeed?

Will Widow Twankey squeeze into a size 18 dress?

To find out the answer to these and other questions, come and see the show at the St Luke’s Parish Centre in Rattle Road.

Cast member Andy Napier told the Herald that rehearsals were progressing well with everyone getting to grips with their lines successfully.

He said: “The Director, Roy Maryan, has been impressed with the casts’ dedication to learning their scripts and songs. The cast have reached the point, as you would hope with a pantomime, where they are comfortable with their lines and can start to mess around a bit (change lines and go off-script).

“This bodes well for the performances, because if the cast finds things funny having heard them numerous times, the audience should do too.”

Performances of Pirtates will be held on Friday January 13 at 7.30pm, and Saturday January 14 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets for adults cost £8 while children’s tickets (13 and under) are £4, and this price includes a complimentary wine/soft drink.

There is also a special offer of tickets for children under seven years old - only £1 at the 2.30pm Saturday matinee for children sitting on the floor at the front. Tickets from St Luke’s Parish Office on 01323 767020 or saintlukestonecross@gmail.com