Nostalgia and laughs at Royal Hippdrome

Round The Horne was one of the biggest BBC radio series of the 1960’s regularly attracting 15 million listeners to hear the comedic exploits of Kenneth Horne, Betty Marsden, Hugh Paddick, Bill Pertwee and Kenneth Williams.

It ran for four series between 1965 and 1969 and was written by Barry Took and Marty Feldman.

With its infamous movie spoofs and hilarious regular characters such as Rambling Sid Rumpo, Charles and Fiona, J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock, and Julian and Sandy, Round The Horne was one of the biggest and best radio comedy shows of all time.

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the hit radio series, The Apollo Theatre Company is taking a stage version on a UK tour and on November 5/6 drops in to entertain at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

The show’s director, Tim Astley, who inherited a Round The Horne cassette from his grandfather when he was 12 years old, says that good comedy is timeless and believes that Round The Horne is as funny today as it was when it first aired.

He said: “Although much a product of its time and undoubtedly influenced strongly by the swinging sixties of which was a part, the fact that the original programmes didn’t focus too much on topical humour, rather surreal, clever sketches and characters, means that it really doesn’t feel dated in the way that lots of comedy programmes can.”

The Tour stays true to the original programmes as much as possible. It promises to transport the audience back to the BBC’s Paris Studios in 1966 to the original recordings and recreate the anarchic atmosphere that listeners will all know and love so well, whilst still allowing the audience’s imaginations to run wild.

There are just three performances - on Saturday November 5 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and on Sunday November 6 at 4pm.

Tickets cost £18 each and are available from the box office on 01323 80 20 20 or www.royalhippodrome.com