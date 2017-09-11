Noel Coward’s charming comedy of manners is coming to Eastbourne

London Classic Theatre returns to Eastbourne with a new adaptation of Noel Coward’s Private Lives this 10 -14 October at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

Sir Noel Peirce Coward was an English playwright, composer, director, actor and singer known for his flamboyant personal style, quoted as “inventing Englishness for the 20th Century”. In his lifetime he wrote more than 50 plays, his most notable include Hay Fever, Design for Living, Present Laughter and Blithe Spirit.

Private Lives is set in 1930. Deauville, France. Two newly-married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel. As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda.

Champagne flows and the sea shimmers in the moonlight as the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead. But when Amanda overhears the familiar voice of her ex-husband singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences. Noël Coward’s most popular and enduring stage comedy, Private Lives was extraordinarily written in only three days. It opened at London’s Phoenix Theatre in August 1930 to packed houses. Since then, this charming comedy of manners has retained its remarkable appeal, captivating audiences all over the world.

This production is revived by London Classic Theatre (LCT) who launched as a touring company in 2000 and are now a successful, established part of the commercial UK touring theatre scene priding themselves on never having received any funding or sponsorship for their work and as audiences have grown, on pushing the boundaries of what LCT offers, both in ambition, scale and complexity. Their repertoire includes classic and modern classic plays, a mixture of the challenging and the commercial, big titles and the less well-known.

Enjoy razor-sharp wit and quick-fire dialogue with Noel Coward’s Private Lives at the Devonshire Park Theatre from 10-14 October. Tickets priced £15.50 – £21.50 are bookable online at ww.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office on 01323 412000.