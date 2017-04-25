New production is joint venture

Blackstar Theatre and Printers Playhouse have joined forces for new play Trippin’ which runs at the venue from May 4-6.

Trippin’ is the story of weekend warrior Dennis who stumbles into a fairy tale and explores themes of depression, suicide and reality. It was written by Alex Canwell, directed by Sean McLevy, and features Jon Campling who appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and has recently settled in Eastbourne.

Performances at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinee at 3pm. Tickets cost £10 on the door.