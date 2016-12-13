New play Witness challenges cultural behaviour and belief

Take a break from the tinsel, wrapping and queues at cash-tills with new play Witness which is performed today and tomorrow evening at The Under Ground Theatre.

Witness reveals the dark, anarchic world, which attacks the most entrenched conventions of religion, sex, authority and culture, played out in a battle of unflinching cultural supremacy.

This comes from new writer and director Philip Hawthorne. Witness is a duologue between two staff with personal differences caring for the disabled

Care Home manager Mariam is due to take her residents to a New Year’s Eve party with Eliot, a newly appointed member of staff.

Cultural differences start to appear when attitudes over authority, marriage, religion and sex are seen differently.

In order to regain her control, Mariam subverts house protocol to re-establish her authority by setting Eliot up in a dispute.

The play is performed by Veronica Caddick and Dorian Hasani and was part of the Camden Festival, summer of 2016.

Philip Hawthorne, director and producer, hopes to return to The Under Ground Theatre in 2017, with his play Another Place about two teens that are on the run.

On Friday December 16 at 2.30pm and Saturday December 17 at 8pm. Tickets are £12 and £14 available on line or at Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, Cornfield Road Eastbourne. Tickets for performances can also be bought on the door.

