New family show is a riot of joy, fun and imagination

Lewis Carroll was the celebrated author of Alice In Wonderland and one of Eastbourne’s most famous fans. His poem The Hunting Of The Snark has been adapted to the stage and is coming to the town which Carroll so loved on Tuesday November 14.

Carroll was a huge part of the Eastbourne cultural scene and visited the town 19 times. The holiday home which he mostly stayed in, 7 Lushington Road, today boasts an English Heritage Blue Plaque dedicated to him.

Carroll holidayed in Eastbourne every summer from 1877 until 1896 and the town was a haven for him. He revelled in the sea air, the light and the chance to enjoy his hobby of photography; in 2014 a photograph taken in Eastbourne by Carroll of Miss Isa Bowman, ‘the real Alice’, was sold locally at auction.

He was undoubtedly one of the greatest children’s authors of all time but fame was a heavy chain to wear and his correspondences of the time refer to being gawked at like a lion. Eastbourne provided a place of refuge during the latter parts of his life and he lodged at the same address for his visits.

In a book which tells much of Carroll’s private life, and written by Isa Bowman, who often holidayed with him, it’s evident that Carroll was very fond of Eastbourne. Bowman herself talks blissfully of her time in Eastbourne stating; “We seemed more free, and there was the air of holiday over it all.”

This production is a fun-packed family musical; ideal for ages four and up, it enjoyed a successful West End run and now it's Eastbourne's turn for an adventure packed with colourful characters. Performances at the Devonshire Park Theatre at 1.30pm and 5pm.