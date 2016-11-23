New comedy night begins at Leaf Hall

On December 2 at Leaf Hall, as part of Devonshire Collective - the new creative and cultural hub in Devonshire Ward Eastbourne - Collective Live presents a night of alternative comedy from 7.30pm.

It involves characters and oddball stand up, all fresh from TV, radio and the Edinburgh Fringe.

The event will be hosted by Joanna Neary featuring Julie Jepson, Seymour Mace, Dyball & Kerr and Sam Savage.

Jo Neary and Friends – Eastbourne Division will be accompanied by a free Alternative Eastbourne Fanzine ‘Beastbourne’ and hopes to be the start of a regular night of comedy.

Jo studied visual and performing arts degree at Brighton University, where she wrote plays and performed her first comedy show. In 2004, she made her Edinburgh Fringe debut, where she was nominated for the Perrier Best Newcomer award. She has made several appearances on TV, including the Armando Iannucci show Time Trumpet, and is probably best known as Judith in the Johnny Vegas sitcom Ideal.

Seymour Mace was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award 2015 and continues to garner rave reviews for his latest show. Richard Dyball is a highly acclaimed character comic alongside his comedy partner Alastair Kerr, who was a regular member of the Count Arthur Radio Show on Radio 4.

Julie runs her own fantastic nights in Seaford and Brighton, and is a stand up comedian.

Jo Neary & Friends has been running in Brighton for a few years, at Komedia and The Caroline Of Brunswick. The company is thrilled to be venturing into Eastbourne, after enjoying success in it’s previous incarnation That Comedy Thing at The Lamb Inn, in which Jo offered audience an intriguing mix of alternative comedy, music and dance.

Comprising five venues along Seaside Road, all within minutes walking distance from one another, The Devonshire Collective will provide artists’ studios, makerspaces, a workshop, a gallery and cafe. The project will offer a resource that aims to integrate arts into the regeneration of Devonshire Ward and will involve the Hippodrome Theatre and Leaf Hall.

Entry £5, book tickets at Eventbrite.

