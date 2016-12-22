Musical glory next month

The 20th anniversary production of Jonathan Larson’s ground-breaking and award-winning musical Rent comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre from January 31 until February 4.

Inspired by Puccini’s opera La Bohème, Rent ran on Broadway for 12 years, from 1996, and premiered in London’s West End in 1998 at the Shaftesbury Theatre and was adapted into a film in 2005. Tickets from £26, with performances at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm (with discoun available for matinees) - book on 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

