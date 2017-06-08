Music from dance hall days with Strictly’s Len Goodman

The Len Phillips Big Band is back here on June 11 at 3pm and this year will be joined by BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing’s former head judge Len Goodman for a celebration of the music from the palais, ballroom and dance hall days.

This will be the band’s eighth annual concert at Eastbourne and will see them perform at the Winter Garden, which lends itself perfectly to a concert of this nature.

It was an emotional moment when Len Goodman stepped down from Strictly Come Dancing last year after a sparkling 12 years on the juding panel. This concert will give him a chance to compere the programme of music he loves, paying tribute to the bands of Ken Mackintosh, Geraldo, Count Bassie and of course Ted Heath and his music, plus the songs of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. The audience can expect to hear such classics as The Creep, Hot Toddy and Opus One with plenty of anecdotes. The band will be joined by two popular singers, Matthew Ford and Eleanor Keenan.

Heard regularly on BBC Radio 2, the 17-piece band is made up of top session players, award winning jazz musicians and veteran pros who have between them played with Sinatra, Crosby, Bassey, Heath, Dankworth and Mackintosh.

Tickets are priced at £20 with concessions available including a discount for the Friends of the Devonshire Park Theatre. To book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk