Moving drama rooted in truth

Shell Shock returns to Eastbourne at Printers Playhouse on 2nd, 3rd and 4th February at 7pm.

Originally created at Eastbourne College, former pupil turned professional actor Tom Page tells one soldier’s story of coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

After serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, Tommy Atkins’ observations on life on civvy street are poignant, frequently comic and always moving. His over-emotional responses to post office queues, a trip to Ikea, his relationships and family lead to alienation and anger.

The story, adapted from the original novel Shell Shock: The Diary of Tommy Atkins, highlights the work of charities such as Combat Stress and Help For Heroes and was described by General Sir Mike Jackson as: “a vivid and compassionate portrayal of an ex-soldier having to cope with post-traumatic stress syndrome, and it shows just how important is the work of charities such as Combat Stress”.

Trauma does not have to mean PTSD in the most severe cases imagined. At any level it can cause flashbacks, nightmares, anger and depression – often leading to violence, alcohol and substance abuse, job loss, family breakdown and even suicide. All these topics are covered in the production with the hope sufferers or those close to can connect and identify with the performance and seek help which is available from service charities for all the military community.

Shell Shock is written by Neil Watkin and adapted for the stage by Tim Marriott and features a filmed introduction from Squadron Leader John Peters, the former RAF Tornado pilot famously shot down and held captive by the Iraqis in the first Gulf War.

Shell Shock is presented by Eastbourne College, in association with Smokescreen productions and supported by The Sussex Armed Forces Network, Anglia Ruskin University, Help For Heroes, Combat Stress and PTSD Resolution.

Tickets are limited and early booking is advised either in person at Printers Playhouse, 49, Grove Road or wegottickets.com.

For more information on the production, forthcoming tour information and the Shell Shock project please visit www.shellshock.org.uk.

