Move it, move it to Madagascar show

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre’s resident Community Theatre Company has got half-term holiday covered.

It is one of the first companies on the south coast to be given licence to produce the stage version of blockbuster film Madagascar.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the Eastbourne stage.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar - a Musical Adventure follows all of those favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends — Marty, Melman and Gloria have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape — with the help of those prodigious penguins.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore, and an upbeat score, Madagascar - A Musical Adventure will leave audiences with no choice but to ‘move it, move it.’ The production is on at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre between February 15-18. Tickets from £9 are available from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.