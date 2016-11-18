More adventure on the high seas

Flinn is back! Les Petits Theatre Company returns to the high seas with the sequel to their hugely successful Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs based on the book by Giles Andreae and Russell Ayto.

When Flinn is in the middle of his school play his old nemesis, Mr T the T-Rex, appears and kidnaps his friends forcing them to hunt for the Magic Cutlass - a sword that grants any wish! The children are whisked away for another fantastic adventure to a world of devious dinosaurs, deep sea dangers, courageous pirates and smelly sausages.

Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs 2: The Magic Cutlass comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday November 27 at 4.30pm - for once performance only.

Following on from their huge success with the original book in the series, Les Petits have upped the ante for this sequel, with multiple puppets and wonderful costumes for children to marvel at.

Fast paced and full of energy, this show packed some serious punch. The four cast members promise to keep keep their young audience engaged throughout. With plenty of laughs for the adults as well, this is wholesome family entertainment at its best. Boy-band style songs combined with memorable power ballads make for a show with real singalong potential. The values of fun, friendship and imagination are at the heart of this show, proving that you are never too old for pirate dinosaur capers.

Award-winning theatre company Les Petits was established in 2013 as the children’s arm of critically acclaimed parent company Les Enfants Terribles. Using well-known children’s literature, the aim is to take stories and bring them to life in creative ways. The company is run by James Seager and Oliver Lansley and has become known for its striking design aesthetics, use of puppetry and song and immersive approach to storytelling. Flinn has toured to venues across the UK, won the Primary Times Award and had runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and Queen Elizabeth Hall at The Southbank Centre as well as touring abroad.

Tickets from £10 - call the Royal Hippodrome box office on 01323 80 20 20 or purchase online at www.royalhippodrome.com