Monsterously good times at the Royal Hippodrome

There is ideal half-term entertainment for little ones at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Monday with Monstersaurus Live! at 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

This is a new show from the creators of Aliens Love Underpants. Follow the young inventor Monty as he creates a whole world of wacky inventions and incredible monsters, but now he has made them all how is he going to get rid of them?!

This energetic show is full of thrills, spills, magic and mayhem with original music which will delight the whole family - and there is plenty of audience participation so why not dress up as a monster yourself? Suitable for ages three years and upwards. Adult tickets £15 child £12 with a family ticket £49.