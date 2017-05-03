Menace and tension at Devonshire Park

Kiss of Death, the latest thriller to be presented at the Devonshire Park Theatre by local production house Talking Scarlet, and written by Simon Williams, will have audiences biting their nails from May 30 – June 3.

Actor playwright Simon Williams is currently playing ruthless Justin Elliott in The Archers on BBC Radio 4 but his passion for theatre runs through his thrillers - especially this, his third play for stage.

A spate of grizzly murders has the police stumped; in an effort to catch the killer, special covert investigation officers go to extreme lengths.

Actress Zoe Lang attends a most unusual improvisation workshop and finds herself auditioning to be ‘honey-trap’ bait for ‘The Surgeon’. Taking on the role of a young runaway, Natasha Campion, Zoe comes face to face with the sinister prime suspect. Layer upon layer of twisted unreality is stripped away as Zoe and the police home in on their target but as with every good thriller, all is not what it seems.

Performances at 7.45pm, matinees Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm. Tickets £15.50 - £21.50 available at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.