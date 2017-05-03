Love Is All Around for Vicar of Dibley

There is still time to enjoy Polegate Drama Group’s version of The Vicar of Dibley - Love is All Around, at Polegate Community Centre until Saturday May 6.

This all new production follows on from previous Vicar of Dibley productions the group has produced and features some new characters.

Director David Buck said: “This has been a very challenging production due to the technical side of the play with a split set, over 150 lighting and sound cues and outside filming sequences to be shown on large TV screens but the creative team have been working hard over many weeks to make this happen.”

Mandy Brown - who has the central role of Geraldine Granger - said: “I feel incredibly lucky to be playing the role of Geraldine, aka “The Vicar” for the third time. This is without doubt my favourite part I have ever played in a production. Geraldine is such a huge, well known & great character to play, lots of laughs and of course her love of chocolate is an added bonus!! There are a huge amount of words to learn but rehearsals have been fun and doing the extra added filming this time has been great fun too. I have a great friendship with Sue Talmadge who plays Alice and hopefully that comes across with the rapport between Geraldine and Alice on stage. It has been fantastic having some additional characters join us for this production too (including my fiance who plays Harry) and I can’t wait to return with my Dibley family back onto that Polegate stage!” Tickets are available from www.polegatedramagroup.com or from Archers, telephone 01323 483348.