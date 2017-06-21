Looking ahead to performing in Shakespeare’s early masterpiece

Gamely climbing trees to show off EODS forthcoming theatrical event is the cast of this year’s open air Shakespeare at the Italian Gardens at Holywell.

110 years since EODS began, the actors are preparing for one of Shakespeare’s earliest plays, The Comedy of Errors. This year’s cast is the usual happy mix of young and old, with stalwarts Tony Bannister, Jane Tingley and Mike Barber all making returns to the seaside location alongside newcomers, Kirsten Grinstead, Amy Fairbairn and Elli Manville. Stephen Lowin who wowed audiences last summer as the melancholic Jaques in ‘As You Like It’ is delighted to be back and also assumes the role of production manager, which he claims far more challenging than any acting role. Still young, but almost a stalwart herself is Heather Tingley who first took part back in 2010 as a fairy in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Making her directorial debut for EODS, but no stranger to theatre, is Heather Alexander. Heather was a member of Arlene Phillips’ dance troupe Hot Gossip in the 1970s/80s, but made a switch to acting and directing when her dancing career came to an end. She has performed in both the West End and the provinces and is currently running the Hastings Festival. Heather is thrilled to be directing The Comedy of Errors which she describes as “a delicious and joyous ‘romp and roll’ of a play bursting with laughter, pathos, intrigue and childlike revelry.”

The Friends of Meads Parks and Gardens are hoping to secure lottery funding to enhance the Italian Gardens. Once a quarry, in the 1920s they were converted to formal gardens, and the pergola and other hard landscaping added. The Gardens sit between King Edwards Parade and the lower promenade, behind the cafe at Holywell, and are approached via the restricted access road at the eastern end of Helen Gardens, or by the footpath from the Crows Nest.

Performances nightly at 7.30pm July 26 to August 5 (no performance Sunday July 30). All audience seating is undercover. Refreshments available. Tickets priced £13 - £18 can be purchased at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or from The Devonshire Park Theatre box office on 01323 412000.