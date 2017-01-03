Look! 2016 is behind you but the good times are not

Polegate Drama Group is starting off its 50th anniversary year with the traditional family pantomime Aladdin written by Alan Frayn.

Come and find Aladdin (Ronnie Boyce-Stevens) in Old Peking dreaming of marrying Princess Mandarin (Luisa Livesey), and making a better life for his mother, Widow Twanky (Chris Thompson).

With the promise to make him as rich as a prince, the wicked Abanazar (Steve Edwards) tricks Aladdin into helping him find a magic lamp hidden in a secret cave...Aladdin’s adventure soon begins when he rubs the scruffy old lamp.

Will good triumph over evil? Will everyone live happily ever after?

Come along to Polegate Community Centre to find out these answers and more - and be prepared to boo, hiss, cheer and sing along.

Tickets available from Archer & Partners 01323 483348 or online at www.polegatedramagroup.com. Performances are from January 14-22.