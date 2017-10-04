Living Sussex to the full with The Four Men drama

The Four Men is being performed at the Under Ground Theatre, Eastbourne, on Saturday October 21, from 7.30pm.

Conn Artists Theatre Company’s latest production is a newly adapted version of the book by Hilaire Belloc touring for the first time.

The Four Men follows one of Sussex’s greatest writers, Hilaire Belloc, as he takes a spur-of-the-moment Hallowe’en journey on foot across the breadth of Edwardian Sussex with three companions. During their four day odyssey, they travel 92 miles, drink 300 pints of beer, quarrel, laugh, sing and tales, recount legends of the Downs, speak of first loves and meet some remarkable characters.

The Four Men has been adapted for stage by Sussex playwright Ann Feloy from Hilaire Belloc’s book. Originally created by Ann as a short, single-act piece, which was nominated as one of the top plays at the 2010 Brighton Fringe Festival, the new two-act version has been re-written to include more original text.

Ann said: “I was given the book to read a while back and I loved it. It was out of print but I felt it should be brought to a wider audience, so I sought to adapt it for stage. The story is a feast for the soul. The audience goes on a walk across the whole of Sussex over Halloween during the Edwardian era but it also a journey about life and all that it means to be human. Belloc’s humour is at the heart, and his comedic songs are accompanied by live music. A real treat’.

Supported by the South Downs National Park Authority and Worthing Theatres, the celebration of Sussex life tours to ten venues starting from the Connaught Theatre, Worthing. There will also be performances at venues such as White Rock Theatre in Hastings, South Holland Centre in Spalding , The Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre in Bordon, The Oratory School in Reading, Havant’s Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, The Capitol in Horsham and The Fisher Theatre in Bungay.

Director Nick Young, who trained as a director with the Royal Shakespeare Company says: “The production is a cross between Larkrise to Candleford and Three Men in a Boat. It includes traditional folk songs alongside famous pieces of classical music by Sussex-inspired composers Vaughan Williams and Edward Elgar.

“The play celebrates a world in-part gone but from which the sights and sounds remain; the past is forever present to anyone who opens their eyes and ears, wishing to feel a part of Sussex and its countryside. This play is perfect for anyone who loves the great outdoors and the beauty of the English language.”

Producer Ross Muir, who also stars in the play, explains: “A quote from Bernard Smith in his book, Writers of Sussex, has remained our inspiration throughout; he wrote ‘Belloc loved Sussex as few other writers have loved her; he lived there for most of his 83 years, he tramped the length and breadth of the county, slept under her hedgerows, drank in her inns, sailed her coast and her rivers and wrote several incomparable books about her.’ We have created the play as a true testament to that love.”

Tickets £15 from the Under Ground Theatre.