Laughs by the barrel-load from those Spotlight Players

Laughter is the best medicine, and there were laughs aplenty in Robin Hood, this year’s pantomime by the Spotlight Players at St Mary’s Church Hall, Decoy Drive.

There was never a dull moment - from the hilarious dance duet by Dame Aunt Effie, played by Kevin Hunt, and Will Scarlett played by Jason Morgan - eat your heart out, Ed Balls - to the strategically placed arrow on Di Lace’s Floggem, dim henchman to the Sheriff of Nottingham (a chillingly sinister Sam Christie).

Whippem was played by Rebecca Hunt and Nell Nightshade (Jenine Leathers) were the two other “baddies”, the latter producing one of the most authentic witch’s cackles ever.

David Clifford, at twice his usual girth, brought gravitas and his inimitable vocal skills to the role of Friar Tuck.

Hazel Gausden, as the eponymous hero, proved her versatility yet again, while Natasha Gardener, as Maid Marian, enchanted everyone with her singing.

Musical Director Wendy Hammond, accompanied by Hall Duangil (guitar) and Kevin Hammond (drums) had the audience singing along, clapping and foot-tapping to the catchy numbers from Abba, The Monkees and Shakin’ Stevens, to name but a few.

Special mention must be made of Daphne the Horse, who with her cart, were expertly made by Barry Parks.

Barry also made a regal appearance at the end as King Richard, back from the Crusades.

The fantastic costumes were made by Jane, Beryl and Sylvia. Direction was in the capable hands of Jackie Bignell, and the performances raised £1,600 for local charity, the JKP Sussex Project. By Mary Barlow.

Spotlight Players amateur drama group is always keen to recruit new members. This is a non-profit making group which meets on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church Hall and puts on a variety of shows. Anyone in school Year 10 and above is welcome. Call for information on 07522 807935 or 01323 733718.

