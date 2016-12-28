Laugh 2016 away and relax at Comedy Seaford’s Friday gig

Snap up your tickets for Comedy Seaford’s end of year event tonight (Friday December 30) at The View, Seaford Head.

Hosted as ever by Julie Jepson, the headline act is George Egg who is billed as a true cross between alternative stand-up comedy and music hall variety - a Tommy Cooper for the 21st century. George has been a professional stand-up comedian for the last two decades and and recently he has been the support act for Lee Mack, Mickey Flannagan and Jack Dee.

He will be supported by Sarah Charsley, Brian Cowles, and Carl Cazana.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from WeGotTickets or Seaford Tourist Information Centre.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Caron Morton of regular event Comedy Seaford commented: “Julie Jepson and I co-produce the event held on a monthly basis at The View at Seaford Head Golf Club. The View have been very accommodating to us, as have Seaford Town Council, who own the Golf Course. We started Comedy Seaford in May 2015 and have been drawing a really loyal Seaford crowd, plus some from further afield.

Julie is a well established comedian and MC - and thus very well connected within the stand-up community - particularly in Brighton - where many of our acts come from. Acts are varied, from well seasoned to those just starting out, but always good quality.”