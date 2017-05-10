Kitsch but classy - don’t miss The Martini Encounter fun

Enter the glorious if somewhat threadbare world of Maud, Binkie and Colin - also known as The Martini Encounter - at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre this month.

Audiences can expect a rollercoaster ride from this witty trio making an Eastbourne debut on Saturday May 27 at 8pm.

Expect full-on fun and camp entertainment from a ukulele-strumming and close harmony-singing threesome. Their characters are all steeped in showbusiness but their careers have not gone quite as planned. Binkie once starred in Fiddler On The Roof with The Krankies and worked opposite Su Pollard in the musical revue Dorothy’s Friends. He first worked with Maud in a controversial production all-nude production of the musical Oliver! in Crawley. Maud began her working life with the Pratts Bottom Players as Prima Ballerina and got her big break as a ukulele playing banana which led to repertoire and summer seasons, climaxing in her playing Hedda in Crawley in a production also featuring Biggins and the Rolly Polys. As for Colin...following an unfortunate “incident” during his stage trick ‘sawing the girl in half’, this former illusionist has been banned by the Magic Circle and joins The Martini Encounter following a spell at Her Majesty’s (pleasure).

Foregoing their usual sojourn on the Cote d’Azur and Croydon in favour of a spell of B&B on the Sussex coast, the never refined but always eccentric The Martini Encounter will be presenting a cheeky dollop of mischievous repartee and music, and celebrating their glamorous history, the highs and lows. Binkie is played by Mark Slaughter, Maud is played by Rebecca Clow, while Colin is portrayed by Dan Norris. This lively and flamboyant show enjoyed success at the Pleasance Theatre at the Edinburgh Fringe, Glastonbury and Latitude Festivals, and has been seen at The 100 Club, Leicester Square Theatre, Bloomsbury Theatre, and Brighton Dome. Tickets £14.