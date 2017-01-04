Justine is totally top Tina Turner tribute

Brighten up a dull February with this award-winning fully staged production of an ultimate tribute to the Queen of Rock - Tina Turner.

The show comes to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre for one night only on Saturday February 4 at 8pm and is presented by Wordlwide Event Productions which is dedicated to a faithful replication of this major star.

Justine Riddoch is Totally Tina and is the UK’s top tribute to Ms Turner as voted for by the Agents Association of Great Britain at the 2016 National Tribute Music Awards.

The show includes a fantastic live band, authentic dance routines and stunning hand-made replica costumes with custom twists along the way.

Totally Tina goes right back to the early years, featuring songs like River Deep, Mountain High, through Tina’s solo comeback in the 80s with an incredible cover of the Al Green classic, Let’s Stay Together and on to Tina’s massive solo hits such as Simply The Best & What’s Love Got To Do With It

Tickets from £16 available on 01323 80 20 20 or www.royalhippodrome.com.