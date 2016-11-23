Justice done to this cunning plot

Talking Scarlet certainly do justice to Terence Feely’s cunning plot and cutting dialogue in Who Killed Santa Claus? at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

Director Patric Kearns says his job becomes easy if he gets the casting right – and he comes up trumps with television favourites David Callister (The Bill), Freya Copeland (Emmerdale), Kim Tidy (The Bill and Hollyoaks) and Gary Turner (Emmerdale).

Callister, who played a comedic inspector in Secondary Cause of Death, this time excels as the serious Superintendent Moore.

He does have some witty one-liners such as “Does Asprin go looking for a headache?” but maintains his character’s credibility by delivering them as sharp retorts or put downs rather than jokes.

Moore is called to the Chelsea home of TV star Barbara Love, capably played by Copeland, on Christmas Eve, 1971, after she is threatened by a chilling voice on her answering machine and receives a macabre effigy of herself, wearing a tiny replica of one of her dresses, in a miniature coffin.

Barbara’s guests, who all work on her hit television show, each has a motive to murder her.

The ambitious bunch consist of her assistant Connie (Kim Tiddy), producer Jack Barnes (Davies Palmer), director Paul Reston (Gary Turner), writer Donald Lewis (Jeremy Lloyd Thomas) and make-up artist Ray Lacey (Michael Cross).

Cross makes his gay character too camp and comes over like a caricature similar to the way John Inman played Mr Humphries in the old TV series Are You Being Served. Yes, Cross is very funny at times and is undoubtedly talented, but his out-dated interpretation is insensitive and there are a few awkward moments.

Matthew Zilch captures the creepiness, if not fully the vulnerability, of uninvited photographer Dave Ogden.

Feely’s script could be forgiven a few faults, such as the Superintendent saying he never carries a warrant card, but the direction and sound design by Kearns is impressive, apart from the heavily disguised voiced on the answerphone being hard to understand when announcing that Barbara is about to meet her death.

By Tony Flood.

