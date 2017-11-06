Joe Brown stops off at Eastbourne as he tours widely with new show

Join Joe Brown for a night of music and memories at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, on Wednesday November 22.

The concert will remind everyone just why the world fell in love with this iconic cockney musician and entertainer and his genuine personality.

From the days of music hall and growing up in an East End pub through the skiffle era of Lonnie Donegan then jumping, almost overnight, into rock’n’roll, Joe has done it all. He’s hailed by his peers, loved by his audiences and had his achievements honoured with both Mojo Award and MBE.

With a history that spans music, theatre, films, TV, radio and even circus (his grandfather performed with Buffalo Bill), there aren’t many artists who can claim such an entertaining background. He is one of the very few to have successfully traversed the years and genres and still be absolutely contemporary.

His new CD Just Joe was released this year to celebrate the one-man show he toured extensively with; the experience has been so successful that he has added another 70 dates taking him through to March 2018.

A real survivor and an enduring musical talent, the musician’s musician Joe Brown has seen it all and, as his fans can testify, his tales of life on the road are, quite simply, hilarious. He can chat about touring with the likes of Eddie Cochran, Billy Fury and Gene Vincent before headlining shows with The Beatles as his opening act.

The heady days of touring and recording will be laid bare and the evening promises to be an intimate glimpse into the hectic world of one of Britain’s best loved performers.

This show however will not only be stories and anecdotes - it will feature a lot of music, aided and abetted by his old friend Henry Gross. American-born Henry is no stranger to the stage either. A superlative guitarist, he founded the chart-topping group Sha Na Na and was the youngest musician to play Woodstock. Subsequently he built a significant solo career and regularly performs Shannon, his self-penned No 1 world-wide hit.

Tickets are available from £24.50; to book call the box office on 01323 412000 or book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk