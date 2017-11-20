It’s Giovanni! SCD fans’ favourite pro-dancer is touring his new show

Giovanni Pernice, this season’s favourite to lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing glitter ball with Debbie McGee, is excited to bring his brand new dance show Born to Win on tour.

He will take it around the UK and Ireland in 2018; this latest production follows hot on the heels of the success of his Dance is Life tour which took the nation’s dance-lovers by storm.

There’s a long time to wait though - he won’t be at the Royal Hippodrome in Eastbourne until June 28. Tickets cost from £25-52.

Giovanni will be joined by seven more professional dancers, including Luba Mushtuk, as his leading lady. Luba is a professional dancer and choreographer, who has competed professionally and played a role an important role on Strictly Come Dancing for a number of years.

As part of the Strictly team she helps out behind the scenes with choreography for the pros and their partners, and also fills in as a back-up dancer for the show’s big opening numbers. Luba has also taken part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tours, dancing with the likes of former winners Ore Oduba.

Luba has most recently been seen dancing on the BBC hit show with Giovanni, to the vocal talents of musical theatre star, Sheridan Smith.

The show will tell an epic tale of love and passion, with dances such as the Paso Doble and the Argentine Tango, plus you can expect other favourites like the Charleston, the Viennese Waltz and of course it has to have the Jive, seeing as Giovanni is the current Guinness World Record Holder for having the world’s fastest jive kicks and flicks.

Strictly Come Dancing has seen Giovanni take 59 year old Debbie McGee to the top of the leaderboard an amazing three times already this season, including a perfect score of 40 for their Tango in only week seven. It will be another one for the record books for Giovanni if he bags the glitter ball with Debbie - she would be the oldest celebrity to win the show by twenty years, after Chris Hollins.

Tickets are now on sale directly through the theatre or at www.giovannipernice.com There is a limited number of VIP tickets available, where people can meet Giovanni before the show, get a signed print and have photo opportunities.