Intriguing and compelling drama

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is an intriguing and compelling subject for drama, and it came thrillingly to life last week at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

Blink, and you missed it, for the Blackeyed Theatre Company played Eastbourne for just three days of last week. It’s always a fine judgement, and frankly a commercial as well as artistic one, but the short-week stay does not quite permit that crucial word of mouth to get around local theatre-goers. And some may have missed a treat.

Blackeyed’s reputation for imagination and high production values is only enhanced by Eliot Giuralarocca’s version of a classic story. He assuredly side-steps the dangers: there are no hammy clichés and no reliance on schlock-horror effects. Instead, Eliot and writer John Ginman have crafted a study in human aspiration, human frailty and human tragedy.

Mary Shelley’s novel, two hundred years old this year, is a remarkably precocious and daring work. It anticipates many of the dilemmas which modern science must confront: does a scientist simply explore and experiment, and leave the world to be scorched by the hot coals of his findings? Or are there limits, are there places where science should simply never go?

In the show’s programme - an excellent and quite fascinating read, full of insights - Giuralarocca speaks of the “obsessive scientist usurping God”, and in the title role of Victor Frankenstein, Ben Warwick superbly embodies the driven, almost greedy obsession of a man who seeks to create life.

Inevitably, there are echoes of other similar versions of the tangled scientist - Brecht’s Galileo desperately shouts “what I know, I must reveal - like a lover, like a drunkard, like a traitor!” and Warwick’s Victor declares that “Nature is a secret that I have to reveal”. He is a young student version of Marlowe’s Faustus, played younger than you might have expected - indeed, the whole company of five actors has a surprising but effective, vigorous youthfulness.

Warwick’s descent to destruction is measured, gripping and genuinely poignant. He progresses convincingly from eager student to driven, self-destroying wreck - a tricky journey for an actor to take in a couple of hours. Surrounding him, the other four actors are uniformly excellent, switching roles with ease and confidence.

The play opens, so to speak, at the end, before the story moves backwards in time. Frankenstein’s Creature is banished to the Arctic wastes, where the ship of Captain Robert Walton (Ashley Sean-Cook) sits gripped in the ice. Its prow, somewhat dominating the stage, becomes a flexible part of the set and the action - although in this reviewer’s mind it did still feel like a ship.

But Victoria Spearing’s design has an atmospheric and suitably period feel, and with clever use of costume, lighting and sound, both story and characters develop effectively. Lara Cowen’s Elizabeth is sensitive and bewildered, Louis Labovitch voices the Creature perfectly, and Max Gallagher is a sharp, slightly boyish foil to Victor. Especially powerful is the fractured, percussive music that accompanies Victor’s steps into the unknown. There is a lot of exposition early on, and the first half-hour seems a little bit wordy; but stay with it, for the action becomes ever more compelling. And when, just before the interval, Victor’s collection of body parts comes breathtakingly to life, there is an electrical charge not simply through the Creature but through the whole audience.

Since War Horse, Yvonne Stone’s puppetry has continued to break new ground, and her Creature is brilliantly effective: disconcertingly not-quite-human, and expertly manipulated by the actors. Voiced with dialogue that draws touching sympathy rather than horror, the Creature is ultimately a partner in Victor’s tragedy. Story-telling, imagination, and technical expertise: this is fine, well-crafted theatre. By Kevin Anderson.