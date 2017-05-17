Intrigue, comedy and espionage in Havana

The gripping, intriguing and uproarious spy thriller Graham Greene’s Our Man in Havana is at the Devonshire Park Theatre until May 20.

Innovative theatre company Creative Cow has aimed to bring an evening of hilarity and satire in this witty adaptation.

Set in 1950’s Cuba, Our Man in Havana is a compelling and subversive spy play. Known as one of Greene’s ‘entertainments’, the play tells the tale of a luckless vacuum cleaner salesman who gets sucked in to a dirty world of espionage and double agents when the chance of helping out MI6 with a job or two proves too good an offer to resist.

The storyline not only mirrors Greene’s own real life obsession with travelling, often to the most dangerous spots on the planet, but also other aspects of his life; his secret service work, his brushes with criminals, his constant itinerancy, among others.

Actor and co-founder member of Creative Cow Theatre Company Katherine Senior commented; “After the success we had with Greene’s Travels With My Aunt last year, the Greene estate offered us the rights to Our Man in Havana and we thought it the perfect accompanying piece to follow Travels.

We’re delighted to be bringing another popular Greene classic to Eastbourne and we know our audiences will love it. We’ve had great fun producing this clever adaptation by Clive Francis and he has been very much involved in the process.”

Clive Francis is of course an actor who lives in Eastbourne who was in the first Poldark series, Yes Prime Minister, and also tours with his own version of A Christmas Carol. He has adapted a number of novels for the stage, such as Three Men In A Boat, and The Hound Of The Baskervilles.

Katherine added; “We feel we’ve taken the company to a new level with it - working with set, lighting and sound designers and a new team of actors to bring a fresh, new creativity adding to the audience experience.”

Performances at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets £15.50 - £21.50. Book online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or on 01323 412000.