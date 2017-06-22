INTERVIEW: Getting ready for theatre favourite One Man, Two Guvnors

One Play, One Guvnor. No, that isn’t the title of the show that opens next week at the Devonshire Park Theatre, but it might well be. Eastbourne Director of Theatres Chris Jordan is the man behind the project.

Get it right: One Man, Two Guvnors. Why choose this show? “It is such a good title, and many, many people have heard of the show and know of its huge reputation – but they might not have actually seen it. Or if they have, they will almost certainly be back for a second view, because it is such a funny and likeable play.

“We wanted a production which would sustain through a short season, not just a week, and actually Eastbourne is a wonderful place for word of mouth. If we get a flying start, word will be round in no time and people will come. And, of course, it is a very recognisable title for visitors and holidaymakers.”

In theatre, from village hall to the National, every production is a balance between the concept and the realisation. You have your vision, you know what you want to achieve, and you set out to make that a reality within practical or financial limits. One Man, Two Guvnors – from Carlo Goldoni’s 1741 Italian play The Servant of Two Masters – was a huge National Theatre hit, and its Commedia Dell’Arte nature makes it a terrific project to take on.

“What Nick Hytner did was introduce that musical element which is part of Commedia anyway – not turning it into a full musical but bringing the musical numbers into the scene drops – and it worked. Now, working here with a rather smaller budget than the National, we don’t have a full dedicated band or an original musical score – but I didn’t want to lose that element, so we actually have our skiffle band from within the cast. So they are nearly all actor-musicians. And when I am working with Francis (the Servant) and the Guvnors, they can be up here working on the music.

“We can blend the conventions by having some live underscore going on too, and I’ve been deciding in rehearsals just how prominent that will be.

“We decided early on that we’d stay absolutely authentic, with nothing later than 1963 (the period when Richard Bean’s adaptation of the original Italian play is set).” Chris is talking with me in the midst of a musical studio upstairs in the Winter Garden, tumbling with skiffle boards, banjo, upright bass, the lot. “The skiffle matches that period – we can throw in a little bit of Eagles or Dusty Springfield. Then we decide how the music blends in, can our lovestruck actor have a little love scene that’s played on the flute, and so on.”

How much will you elasticise the script? “There is some elasticity built in: there are about four different versions of the script anyway. It’s different at the National from what it became at the Adelphi and then on Broadway. I’ve had Richard Bean asking the same question, and emailing me back and forth – has it got this line or that line in it!

“Richard really only wanted to be sure we are using the most up-to-date version. He knows of course that in best Commedia traditions we will need flexibility, the odd aside or ad-lib. I know we have a company of actors who are nimble and quick-witted enough to deliver this.” And the audience involvement? The National cheated a little bit and had “plants” in the audience, but I suspect the Jordan version will stay purer than that. If you are in the front three rows, don’t be surprised to be offering Francis a sandwich….

From page to stage: we pop back down to the rehearsal room, where I can first catch up with a cast just three days into rehearsals, with a frantic fortnight to put the show together. In fairness, frantic is the wrong word, for most actors are used to tight schedules and long working days. The Floral Hall is actually an oasis of calm when I tiptoe in, and that’s only partly because the actors have been nipping out for their take-away coffees during a miserly 45-minute lunch break.

They are still “blocking” – getting the moves right – and they haven’t quite put the books down yet. Even so, the characters are showing through nicely, and even on a skeleton set in a pair of jeans, Aidan O’Neill in the central role is already the exact lovable-rogue Francis that James Corden created at the National Theatre.

When he reaches his dotage Chris Jordan will probably earn the Freedom of Eastbourne, but whoever appointed him deserves it in the meantime. You can either have your Director of Theatres desk-bound and ever on the telephone; or you can have a creative driving force. I’ve no doubt that Chris has his share of paper-shuffling to grind through, but equally no doubt that this is where he is happiest: at the heart of the creative process.

There is no official director’s chair in sight. At every third line of dialogue, our director is on his feet to demonstrate a movement or a gesture. It’s like a game of virtual frisbee: the actors catch the suggestion and cast it on gleefully, and the dynamic is brilliant. We theatre critics are just failed actors really, and watching all this only makes you envious.

By the time you read this, Chris Jordan and his Entire Company will no doubt have fashioned a cracking night of theatre. It’s a little bit like Michelangelo, starting with the crude block of stone, first rough-hewn and then steadily more finely chiselled until the concept becomes the finished work of art. And if that sounds far too pretentious, it was Mr Jordan’s metaphor and not mine. But I know exactly what he means.

By Kevin Anderson.