Ideal ballet for all ages with The Nutcracker

It will be performed on Saturday at the Devonshire Park Theatre at 2.30pm and 7.30pm by the talented dancers of the Russian State Ballet accompanied by a live orchestra.

The Nutcracker tells the story of Marie, a sad little girl, whose godfather Drosselmeyer gives her a nutcracker doll as a present on Christmas Eve, which turns into a prince. When midnight strikes, the world turns magical in the wintry glitter of Christmas Eve. Toys come alive, the Mouse King and his mouse army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and the audience travels with Marie through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins. Apart from the spectacle on the stage and the amazing dancing, there is the wonderful and charming music by Tchaikovsky including the Waltz of the Sugar Plum Fairy.