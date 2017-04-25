How William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play has finally surfaced

The amazing Reduced Shakespeare Company returns next month to Eastbourne with an irreverent and breathtakingly hilarious celebration of Britain’s cultural heritage as seen through the eyes of three Americans wearing trainers.

The company will present William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (abridged) at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Monday May 22, at 7.45pm.

In a better-late-than-never nod to Will’s 400th anniversary last year, the bad boys of abridgement present this ‘new’ work by the man himself, as discovered beneath a pile of old bones in a Leicester car park.

This ancient, 3000 page long manuscript proves to be the long-lost first play by none other than the young William Shakespeare from Stratford. Using questionable scholarship and street-performer smarts, the trio of comic actors throw themselves into a fast, funny, and frenzied festival of physical finesse, witty wordplay, and plentiful (pitiful) punning.

All of the Bard’s greatest characters and plots feature in this single work of dramatic genius, that he later decided to turn into 37 separate plays - in a move that Hollywood studios would have admired, if they’d been around in the 16th century.

As always with the Reduced Shakespeare Company’s work the entire show is remarkably current, with popular culture references ranging from Disney to Brexit and everything in between, making the show entertaining for all ages and featuring some wonderful mash-ups of Shakespeare’s more memorable quotes and some genuinely groanworthy puns.

Since its origins in 1981, the Reduced Shakespeare Company has created ten world-renowned stage shows, two television specials, and numerous radio pieces. The first three shows - The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), The Complete History of America (abridged) and The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged) - ran for nine years at the Criterion Theatre in Piccadilly Circus

The play embarks on its debut UK tour following world premiere seasons at the renowned Folger Shakespeare Library and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Tickets £19.50 on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.