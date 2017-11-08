How the horrors of the past live on young man’s future

The Green Room Productions presents the Eastbourne premiere of East of Berlin at the Lamb Theatre on Wednesday November 22 and running until Saturday November 25.

East of Berlin by rising Candadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch premiered in Toronto in 2009 to critical acclaim and was nominated for a Governor General Award and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. In East of Berlin, a family’s past returns to devastate the life of young Rudi, as he struggles to deal with the truth about his father.

Standing outside his father’s study in Paraguay, Rudi is smoking cigarettes. It has been a few years since he left his family and their history behind him. As a teenager Rudi grew up blissfully unaware his father was a Nazi SS doctor at Auschwitz. When a friend reveals the truth, Rudi flees to Berlin to invent a new life. He’s a soul driven by the need to punish his father and by the palpable burden of guilt he feels for his family’s actions.

In the archives of a library he meets Sarah, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. Rudi’s path to redemption blurs as the past catches up with him and he is forced to confront his father and their history. At the same time Rudi’s friend Hermann deals with a similar situation in a very different way.

Performances will be held at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7.10pm.

Tickets cost £11 from thegreenroomproductions.co.uk, thelittleboxoffice.com/greenroom, or 01323 479732.