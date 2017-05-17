How love and determination will triumph over adversity

The Rude Mechanical Theatre will take to the road again this summer for an outdoor tour across Southern England, performing in rural communities and a few towns from Kent to Devon, including Eastbourne.

The company has a new play The Commercial Traveller to entertain audiences during the coming months. The first performance is on Sunday June 4 and the final one on Sunday August 13.

The play is set in London, 1924, and tycoon Sir Arthur Cattermole is not happy. His son, Gerald, whom he has spent his hard earned brass on, is in love with the girl next door, the beautiful Isabelle. He sends Gerald to Africa to look after his cocoa business and the young lovers are heartbroken.

Funny, romantic and moving, the play demonstrates determination to overcome an unassailable problem through absolute love.

Local performances include Crouch Gardens, Seaford, on Wednesday June 7, East Dean Recreation Ground on Wednesday June 14, Filching Manor in Polegate on Wednesday July 5, The Italian Gardens in Eastbourne on Sunday July 9, The Tye in Alfriston on Wenesday August 2 and Michelham Priory, near Hailsham, on Sunday August 13.

All shows 7.30pm, except Michelham, which is 7.15pm, picnics from 6pm; bring your own low backed chairs. Tickets from therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk.