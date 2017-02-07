How coming home can be hardest journey for soldiers and loved ones

One of the dramatic highlights at the Devonshire Park Theatre this season will be the affecting and deeply moving Pink Mist, which will be presented from March 7-11.

This much acclaimed vibrant, lyrical and stylistic production has received unanimously glowing reviews and comes to Eastbourne following 2016’s sell-out London run.

It centres around three lads whose dreams are bigger than the prospects they have in front of them. They start as schoolmates but together sign up for the army - a career, opportunity, adventure, skills and excitement.

They are then three soldiers off to Afghanistan, fighters doing what they have been trained to do, then returning to their loved ones, wounded, scarred, dead or alive. The physical and psychological aftershocks of war take toll on each one of them and each of the loved ones they left behind. For Arthur, Hads and Taff, the journey home is their greatest battle.

Inspired by 30 interviews with returned servicemen, Owen Sheers’s play tells their story with haunting verse, dynamic staging and starkly honest performances.

When Pink Mist opened at the Bristol Old Vic in 2015, it was hailed by both critics and audience as a visceral, poetic and important piece of theatre.

There were immediate calls for it to be seen by a wider audience and now it comes to Eastbourne for its only south east date.

Owen Sheers has been described as “the war poet of his generation.”

He is an author, poet and playwright whose first novel, Resistance, was translated into 11 languages and adapted into a film. His writing for theatre includes National Theatre of Wales’ site-specific production in Port Talbot, The Passion; The Two Worlds of Charlie F, which won the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award, and NTW’s Mametz Pink Mist was commissioned by BBC Radio 4 and won the Hay Festival Poetry Medal and the Wales Book of the Year 2014.

Nightly performances at 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm, tickets from £15.50, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Pink Mist is suitable for ages 12+.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.