Hot panto tickets

Seaford Musical Theatre has sold out its Saturday matinees for panto Cinderella but there are some seats left for evening performances.

Jade Rogers is Cinderella, with cabaret singer Jack West as Buttons; Cinderella’s wicked step-mother is played by veteran performer Phil Armstrong, and his two ugly daughters by Donna Bull and Steph Verrall.

The show is being performed at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, between January 2-22 and 27-29. Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk or from the Tourist Information Centre in Seaford.

