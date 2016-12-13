Holding out for a Christmas hero

Next week sees Christmas entertainment for the whole family at Printers Playhouse with Sir Gawain And The Green Knight.

This is a Printers Playhouse Community theatre production directed by Richard Vincent.

Gawain isn’t the sharpest tool in the box; as knights of the round table go he’s pretty far down the pecking order.

But when the ghostly Green Knight enters Camelot with a challenge, Gawain sees an opportunity, an offer he’d be stupid to refuse.

Problem is, as has been said before, Gawain is indeed stupid and on accepting the challenge the hapless knight finds himself on a year long quest, a quest that sees him battling pirates, outwitting horse headed monsters, and maybe even taming a fire breathing Dragon - if PPH has got the budget. This is billed as a Christmas comic adventure which will make you laugh and maybe cry a little.

Performances are on Saturday December 17 at 7.45pm in the theatre upstairs, Sunday December 18 at 2pm and 7.45pm, Monday December 19 at 7.45pm, and Tuesday December 20 at 7.24pm.

Tickets through the website (www.printersplayhouse.co.uk) or at Printers Playhouse, 40a Grove Road; phone 01323 3101333.

