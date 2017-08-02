Hilarious portrayal of wheeling and dealing in the corridors of power

Yes, Prime Minister – the “blissfully funny” award-winning comedy - is coming to Eastbourne this month.

The long-running and successful tv series which starred a bemused Paul Eddington and implacable Nigel Hawthorne has been updated and translated onto the stage and will be at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, courtesy of Bootcamp Productions, from August 17-19.

The UK is in crisis: debt is spiralling, unemployment on the rise and the fragile coalition cabinet, led by Prime Minister Jim Hacker, is at breaking point. But salvation may exist in the form of a complex pipeline deal with the oil-rich country of Kumranistan that would entitle the government to a multi-trillion-pound loan. When the Kumranistan Foreign Secretary makes a shocking request of Jim’s Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, moral considerations collide with the economic future of the nation. But how will Jim and his team - Bernard, Sir Humphrey, and Special Adviser Claire Sutton - reconcile the two? Political machinations, media manipulation and an appeal for divine intervention ensue.

Bootcamp Productions was founded in 2008 by Steve Scott, by then already an accomplished actor and producer. The company performs regularly at the Edinburgh International and other festivals and operates internationally with productions already in Washington DC and at the Hollywood festival in Los Angeles. Later this year Bootcamp will be appearing at the prestigious United Solo event in New York. In planning are a UK tour of the much-acclaimed production of Donald Freed’s The White Crow and other challenging works.

Scott said: “We still enjoy performing closer to our home base and bringing a wide range of theatrical entertainment to our audiences. We work with a wide range of actors and creative team members from both professional and amateur backgrounds and continue to look at the ways in which we and they can continue to develop and grow.”

Performances are nightly at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saurday August 19 at 2.30pm. Tickets from £13.50, call box office on 01323 802020.